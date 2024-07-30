RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NDRF, Army choppers rush to landslide-hit Wayanad
July 30, 2024  11:24
Multiple NDRF teams, two helicopters and other rescue efforts are on their way to Mundakkai, which has been totally cut off by devastating landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district, the state government said on Tuesday.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said one team of NDRF is working to clear the debris and create access as they progress towards Mundakkai.
Three more NDRF teams from Kollam, Arakkonam, and Bengaluru are also on their way, Rajan said.

"Mundakkai is in the foothills of a nearby mountain. The issue is that the area was totally cut off due to the destruction of a bridge. Now efforts are on to make a temporary bridge to facilitate the crossing of the rescue team," Rajan said.

He also said the extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

"One team of NDRF is clearing the way as they progress towards Mundakkai. Three more teams will arrive by afternoon. Two choppers of the Army will also reach soon," Rajan said.

He further said bodies were recovered downstream of the Chaliyar river.
"Nearly 70 people have been admitted to various hospitals in Kozhikode; at least 12 bodies are there in the hospitals," Rajan added.

Ministers Rajan, P A Mohammed Riyas and O Kelu are expected to reach Wayanad soon. Minister A K Saseendran has already reached the place and is visiting the injured. Another state Minister, Ramachandran Kadannappally has also reached the place. -- PTI
