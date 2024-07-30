RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Navy team heads to Wayanad for rescue ops
July 30, 2024  13:17
image
An Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is being sent to the district in Kerala to assist in the rescue operations at Chooralmala that was hit by landslides on Tuesday morning, following torrential rains.

The Navy team is being despatched, at the request of Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan who sought the help of the Navy's River Crossing team, according to the Chief Minister's Office. 

Army and Air Force have also been mobilised for the rescue operations in the area, which have been hampered as a main bridge has collapsed in the town of Chooralmala.

"The Malayangadu Bridge has been swept away by a landslide in the Vilaangadu Malayangad side. Four houses have been damaged, and 12 families are stranded with the bridge gone. One person is missing," Congress MP from Vadakara, Shafi Parambil said.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office said that police drones and a dog squad will be deployed for search and rescue efforts as instructed by the Chief Minister.District Collector DR Meghashree said that a platoon of the Army has reached Churamala for rescue operations.

An Army Engineering Group will be urgently deployed to Wayanad for rescue operations and related activities in the landslide-affected area. The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) from Bengaluru will arrive to implement alternative arrangements after the bridge collapse, the CMO stated.

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh said that an estimated 45 people had died in the landslides and the state government is coordinating with various agencies to carry out rescue efforts on a "war footing." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ambanis Bring Indian Culture To Paris
Ambanis Bring Indian Culture To Paris

India House is a concept by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association to bring Indian heritage to Paris.

Deciphering the changes in capital gains tax
Deciphering the changes in capital gains tax

The income tax department on Wednesday issued FAQs on changes in the capital gains tax saying the idea behind it was to simplify the tax structure and promote ease of compliance. The holding period for various asset classes for the...

'Janhvi And I Didn't Vibe'
'Janhvi And I Didn't Vibe'

'Two actors don't necessarily have to get along to create chemistry.'

'Someone, please come': Frantic calls for help from Wayanad
'Someone, please come': Frantic calls for help from Wayanad

Television channels aired phone conversations of several people crying and requesting someone to come and rescue them as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to travel as bridges had been washed away and the roads were...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances