Navy team heads to Wayanad for rescue ops





The Navy team is being despatched, at the request of Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan who sought the help of the Navy's River Crossing team, according to the Chief Minister's Office.





Army and Air Force have also been mobilised for the rescue operations in the area, which have been hampered as a main bridge has collapsed in the town of Chooralmala.





"The Malayangadu Bridge has been swept away by a landslide in the Vilaangadu Malayangad side. Four houses have been damaged, and 12 families are stranded with the bridge gone. One person is missing," Congress MP from Vadakara, Shafi Parambil said.





The Kerala Chief Minister's Office said that police drones and a dog squad will be deployed for search and rescue efforts as instructed by the Chief Minister.District Collector DR Meghashree said that a platoon of the Army has reached Churamala for rescue operations.





An Army Engineering Group will be urgently deployed to Wayanad for rescue operations and related activities in the landslide-affected area. The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) from Bengaluru will arrive to implement alternative arrangements after the bridge collapse, the CMO stated.





Kerala Minister MB Rajesh said that an estimated 45 people had died in the landslides and the state government is coordinating with various agencies to carry out rescue efforts on a "war footing." -- ANI

