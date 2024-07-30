RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Must hear, says Modi of this ex-minister's LS speech
July 30, 2024  20:20
BJP MP Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday/ANI Photo/Sansad TV
BJP MP Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday/ANI Photo/Sansad TV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur's speech in the Lok Sabha, in which the former Union minister made a political counter to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, saying it is a "must hear". 

"This speech by my young and energetic colleague Shri Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," Modi said on X. 

Thakur had hit back at Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha. 

The BJP leader sought to turn the tables by using Gandhi's reference to Chakravyuh and its characters to slam the Congress. 

He referred to the alleged scams during the Congress governments and its leaders' critical references to caste quotas in the past to question the Leader of Opposition. 

His apparent questioning of Gandhi's caste over the issue of caste census created a row in the Lok Sabha. 

The Congress leader described it as an insult, while insisting that it will not deter him from sticking to his demand for caste census. -- PTI

