Must hear, says Modi of this ex-minister's LS speech





"This speech by my young and energetic colleague Shri Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," Modi said on X.





Thakur had hit back at Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha.





The BJP leader sought to turn the tables by using Gandhi's reference to Chakravyuh and its characters to slam the Congress.





He referred to the alleged scams during the Congress governments and its leaders' critical references to caste quotas in the past to question the Leader of Opposition.





His apparent questioning of Gandhi's caste over the issue of caste census created a row in the Lok Sabha.





The Congress leader described it as an insult, while insisting that it will not deter him from sticking to his demand for caste census. -- PTI





