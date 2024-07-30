Man who sought action against Andaman ex-chief secretary found dead





Eyewitnesses claimed around 2:30 pm on Sunday, Tiwari was reversing his car near his residence in the Chakkar Gaon area under Aberdeen police station area when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with an electric pole.





Upon reaching the scene, bystanders discovered Tiwari unconscious inside the car.





He was taken to GB Pant Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police said.





"A post mortem examination was conducted on Monday, and we are awaiting the report to determine the exact cause of death. No external injuries were found," a senior police officer said.





Narain was arrested in connection with a gang rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman in 2022 after his anticipatory bail plea was denied by a local court. -- PTI

