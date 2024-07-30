RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man who sought action against Andaman ex-chief secretary found dead
July 30, 2024  00:37
File image
Markande Tiwari, who had been advocating action against arrested former Andaman and Nicobar Island chief secretary Jitendra Narain amid allegations of his involvement in a rape case, was found dead inside his car in Port Blair. 

Eyewitnesses claimed around 2:30 pm on Sunday, Tiwari was reversing his car near his residence in the Chakkar Gaon area under Aberdeen police station area when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with an electric pole. 

Upon reaching the scene, bystanders discovered Tiwari unconscious inside the car. 

He was taken to GB Pant Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police said. 

"A post mortem examination was conducted on Monday, and we are awaiting the report to determine the exact cause of death. No external injuries were found," a senior police officer said. 

Narain was arrested in connection with a gang rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman in 2022 after his anticipatory bail plea was denied by a local court. -- PTI
