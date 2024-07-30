RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Life term, Rs 1cr fine under UP's anti-cheating Bill
July 30, 2024  22:38
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath/File image
The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill to tackle malpractices in public examinations, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 crore on those linked to organised cheating rackets. 

The Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 has the provision of life sentence and a fine of not less than Rs 50 lakh, which may go up to Rs 1 crore, for a person, whether in connivance with a solver gang or otherwise, for using unfair means in a public examination. 

The Bill seeks to tackle and identify the elements taking advantage of the vulnerability of the examination system. 

The Bill says the crime will be investigated by a DSP or an ACP. 

The Opposition demanded that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee, but the demand was rejected by the House and the Bill was passed by a voice vote. 

The aims and objectives as stated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "The injustice done with the youngsters through the malpractice in the public examinations is not less than any national sin and the state government is committed to strongly act against those elements, who are attempting to play with the future of youngsters desirous of finding employment in Uttar Pradesh." -- PTI
