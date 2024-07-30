RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Landslide in Wayanad: Rajnath speaks to Army chief
July 30, 2024  11:57
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi to take stock of rescue and relief works being undertaken by Army units in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad.

According to local authorities in Wayanad, 36 people were killed in the landslide.

The defence minister spoke to the Army chief on the overall situation, officials said.

The Army received a requisition for providing aid to civil authority this morning, an Army official said.

In response the Army has mobilised its units.

The total strength of the Army deployed so far for the rescue operation is approximately 225, including medical personnel, the official said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bhumi Speaks Her Love Language
Bhumi Speaks Her Love Language

Shilpa goes for gold... Huma celebrates her birthday... Raveena holidays with daughter...

Can Ola Electric Cruise to 6,146 Cr IPO?
Can Ola Electric Cruise to 6,146 Cr IPO?

The Softbank-backed company has set a price band of Rs 72 to Rs 76 per share for the maiden share sale and is expected to test the appetite for new-age loss-making companies.

Landslides turn Wayanad's picturesque hamlets into destruction
Landslides turn Wayanad's picturesque hamlets into destruction

Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction.

Olympics opening ceremony a disgrace: Trump
Olympics opening ceremony a disgrace: Trump

"Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games," he said in a post on X.

'I Am Proud To Be A Transgender Woman'
'I Am Proud To Be A Transgender Woman'

'Nobody accepted me when I was a boy, but now people ask me to bless them.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances