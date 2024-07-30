Kolkata film industry dispute delays shoot for 3 days





The directors said their cease work will continue on Tuesday while the technicians maintained they will not work under a filmmaker who was debarred from working by the federation of industry associations earlier this month for allegedly violating norms.





Lashing out at a section of producers-directors for ceasing work at the Tollygunge film industry in Kolkata "without notice' which brought all scheduled shoots to a halt on Monday, the federation called the move a "conspiracy'.





The federation declared that it would finalise its next move on the ongoing impasse based on feedback from its members through a signature campaign.





The announcement followed the call for an urgent need for review and arbitration of existing "rules' in the Bengali film industry which senior fraternity members deemed as a "stranglehold' of imposed norms leading to a "significant decline in investment' in the regional showbiz sector over the past decade.





"The directors decided that they will not go to the floor tomorrow also. Altogether 120 to 130 directors were present at the meeting. Everyone supported the decision since they want to work with respect. To solve this whole issue, we need the help of one or more persons who are well-versed in law and filmmaking," director Raj Chakraborty said. -- PTI

The impasse in the Kolkata film industry continued on Monday, amid trading of charges between directors and technicians while no shooting was held for the last three days.