RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kolkata film industry dispute delays shoot for 3 days
July 30, 2024  00:21
File image
File image
The impasse in the Kolkata film industry continued on Monday, amid trading of charges between directors and technicians while no shooting was held for the last three days. 

The directors said their cease work will continue on Tuesday while the technicians maintained they will not work under a filmmaker who was debarred from working by the federation of industry associations earlier this month for allegedly violating norms. 

Lashing out at a section of producers-directors for ceasing work at the Tollygunge film industry in Kolkata "without notice' which brought all scheduled shoots to a halt on Monday, the federation called the move a "conspiracy'. 

The federation declared that it would finalise its next move on the ongoing impasse based on feedback from its members through a signature campaign. 

The announcement followed the call for an urgent need for review and arbitration of existing "rules' in the Bengali film industry which senior fraternity members deemed as a "stranglehold' of imposed norms leading to a "significant decline in investment' in the regional showbiz sector over the past decade. 

"The directors decided that they will not go to the floor tomorrow also. Altogether 120 to 130 directors were present at the meeting. Everyone supported the decision since they want to work with respect. To solve this whole issue, we need the help of one or more persons who are well-versed in law and filmmaking," director Raj Chakraborty said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi basement horror: Why was SUV driver arrested?
Delhi basement horror: Why was SUV driver arrested?

The police identified the driver and the vehicle through the CCTV footage of the area.

Paris Olympics PIX: Japan win thriller for men's gymnastics gold
Paris Olympics PIX: Japan win thriller for men's gymnastics gold

Daiki Hashimoto turned heartache into unimaginable joy as he overcame a fall from the pommel horse to power Japan to the gold medal.

NCLAT judge recuses from hearing Byju Raveendran's plea
NCLAT judge recuses from hearing Byju Raveendran's plea

Byju's Founder Byju Raveendran's plea against the Insolvency of Think & Learn before the NCLAT was adjourned on Monday as one of the members of the bench recused from the hearing. The matter will be placed before a bench headed by...

Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 3
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 3

A look at how India's athletes fared on Day 3, Monday, July 29, 2024:

Olympics PIX: Djokovic eases past error-prone Nadal
Olympics PIX: Djokovic eases past error-prone Nadal

Novak Djokovic beat 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances