In UPA's 2006 Budget 26 states not named: FM in LS





"We are complying with fiscal deficit trajectory; will bring it down to below 4.5% by 2025-26.





" In UPA's 2006 Budget, 26 states weren't named, did money not go to them?"

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replies to budget discussion in Lok Sabha, she says: "I would like to thank every member of the House who has spoken and taken interest in the Budget which has been presented here. I would like to thank the people of the country for giving this Govt headed by PM Modi, a historic third consecutive term in office. It reaffirms the faith the people have and the commitment with which the Prime Minister is leading the country and therefore building stability and coming up with people-centric policies. We shall all work together to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047...