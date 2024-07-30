RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In UPA's 2006 Budget 26 states not named: FM in LS
July 30, 2024  17:26
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replies to budget discussion in Lok Sabha, she says: "I would like to thank every member of the House who has spoken and taken interest in the Budget which has been presented here. I would like to thank the people of the country for giving this Govt headed by PM Modi, a historic third consecutive term in office. It reaffirms the faith the people have and the commitment with which the Prime Minister is leading the country and therefore building stability and coming up with people-centric policies. We shall all work together to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047...

"We are complying with fiscal deficit trajectory; will bring it down to below 4.5% by 2025-26.

" In UPA's 2006 Budget, 26 states weren't named, did money not go to them?" 
MCD seals illegal basement coaching centres in Delhi's Preet Vihar
MCD seals illegal basement coaching centres in Delhi's Preet Vihar

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes.

PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president

Mohsin Naqvi is set to become the next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year as per its rotation policy.

93 killed, hundreds trapped under debris in Kerala landslides
93 killed, hundreds trapped under debris in Kerala landslides

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.

Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round

India's Prithviraj Tondaiman on Tuesday shot a perfect 25 in the last two rounds

UP amends law to award life imprisonment for unlawful conversion
UP amends law to award life imprisonment for unlawful conversion

The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that provides for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, making the law stricter in cases of fraudulent or...

