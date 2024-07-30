Humbled!, says Manu Bhaker





The young Indian shooter won a historic second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to win bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Monday.





The Indian duo defeated South Koreans Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho for the bronze medal on Tuesday.

Manu Bhaker shares this picture with her two bronze medals saying, "Extremely humbled by the support and wishes that have been pouring in. This is something that I've always dreamt of. Proud to perform at the biggest stage for my country."