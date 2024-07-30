Ex-Wayanad MP Rahul reacts to Wayanad landslides

Former Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences after massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday.





Eight people, including three children, died in the landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, according to officials.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon."

Gandhi said that he spoke to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured him that rescue operations are underway.

"I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad," the post mentioned.

He also urged all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.





Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.