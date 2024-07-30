Court grants bail to civil contractor held in Mumbai hoarding collapse case





Sagar Kumbhar had been arrested in June from Goa. Sessions judge V M Pathade allowed his bail application.





The detailed order was not available yet.





As per police, Kumbhar's firm hastily erected the hoarding in a faulty manner without taking due care and without maintaining standard.





At least 17 people were killed and 74 injured after the huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump amid a dust storm.





Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Private Limited which owned the hoarding is a prime accused in the case.





He is currently in judicial custody.





The accused were booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.





Earlier, the court had granted bail to structural engineer Ramakrishna Sahu in the case. -- PTI

