Cong sheds crocodile tears for farmers: FM in LS
July 30, 2024  17:48
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replies to budget discussion in Lok Sabha, she says "We have provided substantial financial support of Rs 17,000 crore in the Union Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir this year. It includes Rs 12,000 crore towards financing the cost of Jammu and Kashmir Police. That's a burden we want to take on our shoulders so that J&K has more flexibility to spend money on development activities. An additional central assistance of Rs 5,000 crores has also been provided.

"The National Commission on Farmers had recommended in 2006, Minimum Support Price should be at 50% more than the weighted average cost of production. This was not accepted by the UPA government. The cabinet note, which was drafted in July 2007, said MSP is recommended by the CACP on objective criteria considering the variety of factors involved. Therefore, setting an increase of at least 50% on the cost may cause distortion in the market. In some cases, there may be a mechanical linkage between MSP and the cost of production per producer. After saying this, the UPA govt rejected the MS Swaminathan report in 2007.

"Congress Party can go on shedding crocodile tears about farmers, but no implementation was done in the last 10 years..."
