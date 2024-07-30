BSE Sensex top gainers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 99.56 points or 0.12 percent at 81,455.40 -- its all-time closing high -- with 16 of its components advancing and 14 ending lower.





From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corp, Titan, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Steel were among the biggest gainers.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains in volatile trade to settle at record high levels on Tuesday, extending their gaining streak to the third day on the back of buying in Tata Motors and HDFC Bank.