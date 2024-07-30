6-year-old girl's beheaded body found near railway station in UP





Assistant Superintendent of Police, South, Manush Pareekh ruled out murder angle in the incident.





It appears the girl was either hit by a train or attacked by some wild animal, which dragged the body due to which the victim's head got separated from her body, he said.





The body appears to be seven to eight days old and is yet to be identified, ASP Pareek said. The cause of death would be ascertained in the postmortem and meanwhile, the police is probing the matter from all possible angles, he added. PTI

A beheaded body of a six-year-old girl was found near Pitambarpur Railway Station in Bareilly, police said on Tuesday.