18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail, 6 injured
July 30, 2024  07:55
image
Six people were injured as at least 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.
 
The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway, they said.

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said that there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur division at 3.45 AM," he said.

Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he said.

Charan said that injuries to some passengers were reported. 

"Six passengers were injured in the accident and provided medical aid in Barabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," another senior SER official said.
 
The rescue operation is on, he said.
 
The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a local administration official said.
 
"The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," he added. -- PTI
