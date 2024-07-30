1 NDRF team in Wayanad, 3 more on the way





Meanwhile, NDRF DG Piyush Anand informed that one team of the National Disaster Response Force arrived at the Wayanad landslide site on Tuesday following a series of massive landslides that struck the hilly areas of Meppadi, Wayanad district, in the early hours of July 30.





Three more teams are on the way.





Kerala Minister MB Rajesh said that rescue operations have been undertaken on a war footing."So far 44 people have died. We fear the gravity of this tragedy is much more. Rescue operations are being carried out by various agencies on a war footing.





"We have sought help from the Army which will reach the affected area soon. The CM is closely monitoring the operation. He has sent a team of ministers to Wayanad. An IAS officer will be camping in Wayand to coordinate the rescue ops. 250 people were rescued and shifted to temporary shelter camps. We are airlifting stranded persons. All efforts are being taken by the govt for rescue ops," the Minister stated.





Health Minister Veena George said that teams of the NDRF and Civil Defence are present in Wayanad and a team of the Navy is also en route to the affected site.





"We are trying every possible thing to rescue our people. We have received 24 bodies in different hospitals. Around 70 people are also injured. We have ensured proper treatment of the injured. Teams of NDRF and Civil Defence are present there; a team of Navy will also be reaching there soon. A bridge in the area has also washed away," she said.

At least 45 people have died and 250 people have been rescued and shifted to temporary relief camps on Tuesday following a series of massive landslides that struck the hilly areas of Meppadi, Wayanad district, in the early hours of July 30.