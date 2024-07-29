Woman reaches Taj Mahal with kanwar, tries to offer 'Gangajal'





However, she was stopped by the policemen of 'Taj Suraksha' deployed at the barrier of the west gate of the Taj Mahal.





She was stopped at the barrier of the west gate and was not able to enter the Taj Mahal, assistant commissioner of police, Taj Suraksha, Syed Areeb Ahmad said.





"After some time, she decided on her own to offer the 'Gangajal' at the Rajeshwar temple," Ahmad added.





Meenu Rathore, who claimed herself to be the district president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Agra, insisted police officials to allow her to offer the 'Gangajal' in "Tejo Mahalaya".





She further claimed that Lord Shiva came in her dreams and asked her to offer the 'Gangajal' at the monument.





"I came to Tejo Mahalaya to offer the 'Gangajal'. Lord Shiv called me in my dreams and I brought kanwar to offer at Tejo Mahalaya. But, they (policemen) have stopped me from going ahead," Rathore said. -- PTI

A member of a right-wing group carrying kanwar on her shoulders tried to enter the Taj Mahal to offer 'Gangajal' on Monday, with the group claiming that the monument was a Lord Shiva temple called 'Tejo Mahalaya'.