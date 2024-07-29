RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Teenage gaming addict 'signs out', jumps to death
July 29, 2024  23:18
A 16-year-old boy allegedly jumped to his death from the 14th floor of a residential building in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune, with police suspecting his involvement in an online game as a possible cause with the recovery of a "log out" message from his notebook. 

The boy was addicted to playing the online game as per his parents, said Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police (Zone I). 

"We have found a purported suicide note from his notebook mentioning 'log out'. He also wrote 'XD' which could be the online game he was playing. We are investigating the exact trigger behind the suicide," the police officer said. 

The boy flung himself off at around midnight on Thursday. 

He was a student of class 10 from a local school. 

The father of the deceased works in a firm in Nigeria, and his mother, an engineer, is a homemaker. 

The police have seized his laptop and handed it over to cyber experts to crack the password. 

"Besides the mention of 'log out', police also found three drawings resembling maps of a building. One of the maps described how to commit 'suicide'," Gore said. -- PTI
