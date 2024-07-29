Response to 'Raayan' is the best birthday gift, says Dhanush





Dhanush, who celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday, shared a post on his 'X' handle which read, "My sincere thanks to the audience, film fraternity, friends, press and media and my pillars of support- my fans for showering me with all your blessings. This is the best blockbuster birthday gift ever. Om Namashivaaya!"





The crime thriller released on July 26 and has already crossed over Rs 40 crore in earnings, as per the estimates by box office tracking website Sacnilk.





Dhanush has also written and directed the movie.





The actor will next feature in Arun Matheswaran's Ilaiyaraaja, a biopic based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Actor Dhanush has thanked fans for their response to his new film, which he said is the best birthday gift ever.