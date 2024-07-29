RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Read Parl rules one more time: Speaker to Rahul
July 29, 2024  20:10
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget/Video grab/Sansad TV
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget/Video grab/Sansad TV
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday advised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to read the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure at least one more time. 

Birla's advice to Gandhi came as he made references to persons who were not members of the Lok Sabha and also sought to display photographs during his speech in the House on the Union Budget. 

"You are Leader of the Opposition. I expect you to first read all the rules of procedure at least one more time," the Speaker said. 

Birla had to remind Gandhi a number of times of the rules of procedure as he refused to yield to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who wanted to make a clarification on certain points mentioned by the Congress leader during his speech. 

"If the prime minister and the ministers yield to our request when we raise our hand to speak, we will yield every time they ask us to yield," Gandhi shot back. 

Rijiju reminded Gandhi that the opposition had created disruptions throughout Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the previous session of Parliament. -- PTI
