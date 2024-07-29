RBI plans 5-episode web series to showcase 90-year journey





The web series is proposed to be for nearly three hours, with each episode having a duration of 25-30 minutes, according to an official document.





The RBI, which was set up in 1935, completed 90 years in April this year.





"The bank is desirous of creating a web series of five episodes of approximately 25-30 minutes each, which can be aired on national TV channels and/or OTT platforms, commemorating 90 years journey of RBI," it said in the document inviting bids through e-tendering for 'Production and distribution of Web Series Commemorating 90 years of RBI'.

The five-episode series will serve as a valuable resource for enhancing public understanding of the central bank's vital role in the economy, fostering greater engagement, and building trust and confidence in its operations and policies, it said.





For the web series, the RBI has invited proposals from interested production houses, TV channels, and OTT platforms.





The primary objective of this project is to create a comprehensive and engaging series that provides an in-depth exploration of the RBI functions and operations over its 90-year journey. -- PTI

