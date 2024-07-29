RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RBI plans 5-episode web series to showcase 90-year journey
July 29, 2024  18:25
image
The Reserve Bank of India is planning a five-episode web series to provide an in-depth presentation about its functions and its 90-year journey.

The web series is proposed to be for nearly three hours, with each episode having a duration of 25-30 minutes, according to an official document.

The RBI, which was set up in 1935, completed 90 years in April this year.

"The bank is desirous of creating a web series of five episodes of approximately 25-30 minutes each, which can be aired on national TV channels and/or OTT platforms, commemorating 90 years journey of RBI," it said in the document inviting bids through e-tendering for 'Production and distribution of Web Series Commemorating 90 years of RBI'.                  
The five-episode series will serve as a valuable resource for enhancing public understanding of the central bank's vital role in the economy, fostering greater engagement, and building trust and confidence in its operations and policies, it said.

For the web series, the RBI has invited proposals from interested production houses, TV channels, and OTT platforms.

The primary objective of this project is to create a comprehensive and engaging series that provides an in-depth exploration of the RBI functions and operations over its 90-year journey. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in BJP's 'chakravyuh': Rahul
Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in BJP's 'chakravyuh': Rahul

Using the Mahabharat reference as a leitmotif, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' he...

Lakshya Sen wins 'first match' of his Olympic debut
Lakshya Sen wins 'first match' of his Olympic debut

Lakshya Sen shrugged off the cancellation of his opening match win and defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games

Maharashtra could head Manipur's way, warns Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra could head Manipur's way, warns Sharad Pawar

Addressing a Social Unity Conference in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening, Pawar also criticised the Centre's handling of the ethnic strife in Manipur, which has claimed several lives since last May.

Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India
Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a late equaliser to salvage a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Argentina.

'Indian Americans Would Thrive Under Trump'
'Indian Americans Would Thrive Under Trump'

'Democrats don't care about those on H-1B visas. They don't care about the Green Card backlog.' 'President Trump wants to stop the massive flow of illegal immigrants and focus on a robust and legal immigration system.' 'Indian Americans...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances