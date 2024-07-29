RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Panel for scanning Puri temple's Ratna Bhandar using advanced technology
July 29, 2024  17:30
A view of the Puri Jagannath temple/File image

The committee formed by the Odisha government to supervise the inventory process of the Ratna Bhandar at Puri Jagannath temple has decided to recommend to the shrine's managing committee the use of advanced technology to conduct a thorough inspection and scanning of the treasury. 

This recommendation aims to address concerns and historical indications suggesting the possible existence of secret or hidden chambers within the treasury. 

Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level committee overseeing this process, made the announcement after a meeting in Puri on Monday. 

The committee unanimously agreed to propose the use of latest technology for a comprehensive inspection of the Ratna Bhandar, he added. 

"To clear such doubts, we have unanimously decided to recommend the temple managing committee to use latest technology and non-destructive instruments for proper inspection of the Ratna Bhandar," he said. 

"If any such chambers are discovered, appropriate steps will be taken; otherwise, necessary measures will be initiated for the repair and maintenance of the treasury," Justice Rath explained. -- PTI
