Muslim community members express regret over Kerala college namaaz row





They met with the authorities of the college and termed the incident "unfortunate".





The 'Mahallu' committee members from Muvattupuzha region, comprising clerics, met the college authorities after a row erupted in Kerala after a section of students staged a protest inside the college, claiming that the non-teaching staff had prevented a few girl students from offering Friday prayers inside a room in the institution.





"We expressed our concern over the unfortunate incident that happened. We came to accept before the authorities that the students were at fault and express our community's regret in the incident," one of the members of the local Mahallu committee told the media.





Meanwhile, the college authorities told the media on Monday that a section of students had given a written request to allow a prayer room, which was denied by it.





"The college has been functioning for the past 72 years and has always maintained a secular spirit. We will continue to do so. We need to uphold a strong secular stand," the college authorities said. -- PTI

Members of the Muslim community in Kerala's Muvattupuzha expressed regret on Monday over a controversial incident in which a section of students allegedly protested against the denial of permission to performinside the premises of the church-run Nirmala College there.