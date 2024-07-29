MP man dies by suicide while on video call with wife

MP man dies by suicide while on video call with wifeJuly 29, 2024 19:12
A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide during a video call with his wife, who recorded the act, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Monday.
Manoj Nirmal, a resident of the Pardeshipura police station area, made a video call to his wife on Sunday and hanged himself from the ceiling fan, additional deputy commissioner of police Amarendra Singh said.
The couple had a marital discord, and the woman was living with her parents.
The man was a delivery agent with a private firm, he said.
Nirmal's wife recorded a video of the act on her mobile phone, and the police have recovered it, the official said.
A detailed investigation is underway, he said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Woman with US passport found chained to tree in Maharashtra forest
A 50-year-old American woman was found tied to a tree with an iron chain in a forest in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, and a set of documents, including an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address, were recovered from her possession, a...