MP man dies by suicide while on video call with wife





Manoj Nirmal, a resident of the Pardeshipura police station area, made a video call to his wife on Sunday and hanged himself from the ceiling fan, additional deputy commissioner of police Amarendra Singh said.





The couple had a marital discord, and the woman was living with her parents.





The man was a delivery agent with a private firm, he said.





Nirmal's wife recorded a video of the act on her mobile phone, and the police have recovered it, the official said.





A detailed investigation is underway, he said. -- PTI

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide during a video call with his wife, who recorded the act, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Monday.