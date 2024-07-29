RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP man dies by suicide while on video call with wife
July 29, 2024  19:12
A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide during a video call with his wife, who recorded the act, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Monday. 

Manoj Nirmal, a resident of the Pardeshipura police station area, made a video call to his wife on Sunday and hanged himself from the ceiling fan, additional deputy commissioner of police Amarendra Singh said. 

The couple had a marital discord, and the woman was living with her parents. 

The man was a delivery agent with a private firm, he said. 

Nirmal's wife recorded a video of the act on her mobile phone, and the police have recovered it, the official said. 

A detailed investigation is underway, he said. -- PTI
