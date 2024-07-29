RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manhunt for killer who dumped woman's body in bushes
July 29, 2024  10:44
Several teams have been formed to crack the murder case of a 20-year-old woman, whose body was dumped in the thicket near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai last week, a senior police official said on Monday. 

 The woman's body was found in the early hours of Saturday and police believe she was killed sometime between 3:30pm and 4:30pm on Friday, when she had taken half-day leave from her Navi Mumbai office. 

"Teams have been sent out to arrest the accused. We are investigating the murder from all angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare told PTI. 

Meanwhile, the father of the victim held a man from a different community responsible for the murder and said police must arrest him immediately. Irate kin said the victim's father had filed a police complaint against this man in 2019 for harassing his daughter and the murder was an act of revenge over that issue. PTI
