Kids among 8 hurt in UK knife attack; suspect held





Armed personnel from the local Merseyside police declared a "major incident' following multiple stabbings before arresting a man and seizing a knife, stressing that there was no wider threat to the public.





North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight people with stab injuries, who have been taken to multiple hospitals including a children's hospital.





"Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport,' said Starmer in a post on social media.





"My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops," he said.





His Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, who was in the House of Commons addressing scheduled questions, began by updating Parliament on the "extremely serious" incident.





"I have been in contact with the Merseyside police and crime commissioner and the Merseyside Mayor to convey my support to the police and our thanks to the police and emergency services for their swift and courageous response. The response to this awful incident is currently unfolding, and the House and the public will be updated in due course," she said. -- PTI

