RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kids among 8 hurt in UK knife attack; suspect held
July 29, 2024  20:49
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
At least eight people, including children, were injured and a male suspect arrested on Monday in what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as a "horrendous" stabbing incident in the north-west England town of Southport. 

Armed personnel from the local Merseyside police declared a "major incident' following multiple stabbings before arresting a man and seizing a knife, stressing that there was no wider threat to the public. 

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight people with stab injuries, who have been taken to multiple hospitals including a children's hospital. 

"Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport,' said Starmer in a post on social media. 

"My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops," he said. 

His Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, who was in the House of Commons addressing scheduled questions, began by updating Parliament on the "extremely serious" incident. 

"I have been in contact with the Merseyside police and crime commissioner and the Merseyside Mayor to convey my support to the police and our thanks to the police and emergency services for their swift and courageous response. The response to this awful incident is currently unfolding, and the House and the public will be updated in due course," she said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India to host T20 Asia Cup in 2025
India to host T20 Asia Cup in 2025

India will host the next edition of the men's Asia Cup cricket tournament in the T20 format in 2025 as a pre-cursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled in the country in 2026.

Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj in Paris
Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj in Paris

Neeraj Chopra will have a special supporter at the Paris Olympics: a Kerala cyclist who has travelled all the way from Calicut, riding more than 22000 kilometers over two years.

Not compensation, want action: Kin of Delhi coaching flood victim
Not compensation, want action: Kin of Delhi coaching flood victim

Delvin's post-mortem was conducted on Monday and his body handed over to his family. His uncle will take the body to his village in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mankind Pharma to lead in Indian women's health market after BSV deal
Mankind Pharma to lead in Indian women's health market after BSV deal

New Delhi-based pharmaceutical major Mankind Pharma is poised to take pole position in women's health portfolio in the India Pharma Market (IPM) after completing the Rs 13,630 crore deal to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV),...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances