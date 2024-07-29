RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA bloc will break up govt's chakravyuh: Rahul
July 29, 2024  15:28
image
In Lok Sabha, LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "The 'Chakravyuh' that you have built is harming crores of people. We are going to break down this 'Chakravyuh'. The biggest way of doing this, one that scares you, is the Caste Census. Like I said that INDIA Alliance will pass guaranteed legal MSP in this House, similarly, we will pass Caste Census in this House, whether you like it or not.

 "Hindustan's nature is different. There is a formation against 'Chakravyuh' in every religion. In Hinduism, 'Shiv ki Baarat' is the opposite of 'Chakravyuh'. Anyone can join 'Shiv ki Baarat', -- anyone from any faith...This fight is between 'Shiv ki Baarat' and 'Chakravyuh'. 

"We break down 'Chakravyuh', through MNREGA, green revolution, independence, constitution...You form 'Chakravyuh'. 'Chakravyuh' can't defeat 'Shiv ki Baarat'. Look at your history. You call yourself Hindu, you don't understand Hinduism. You are people who form 'Chakravyuh', bogus."

Drawing parallels from the Mahabharata, the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget and said that there's an atmosphere of fear in the country, adding that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol. 
 
 Speaking on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that farmers, workers, and youngsters of the nation are terrified. 
