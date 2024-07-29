RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC sets aside Afzal Ansari's conviction, he can continue as MP
July 29, 2024  21:29
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari/ANI Photo
The Allahabad high court on Monday set aside a Ghazipur court order sentencing Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari to four years' imprisonment under the Gangsters Act in a case linked to the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005. 

With Justice SK Singh allowing his plea against the conviction, the SP MP can now continue as a member of Parliament. 

The court also dismissed pleas by the UP government and Piyush Kumar Rai, Krishnanand Rai's son, seeking enhancement of the Ghazipur MP's sentence in the Gangsters Act case. 

Afzal's brother gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died earlier this year. 

The court recalled that Ansari had already been acquitted in the "base case" of 2005, in which allegation of hatching conspiracy was levelled against him, before framing of charges under Section 3(1) of the Gangsters Act against him on September 23, 2022. 

While setting aside the Ghazipur court's order the high court said that the prosecution could not prove its case and charges against the appellant "beyond reasonable doubt".

An MP-MLA court in Ghazipur had on April 29, 2023, convicted Ansari and sentenced him to four years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in the Gangsters Act case. -- PTI
