Congress demands law to regulate coaching institutes





Participating in the discussion on the death of students in a coaching institute in Delhi due to alleged negligence of authorities, Surjewala said, "Why cannot coaching institutes be regulated? They may have a role to play. What would the government do to strengthen education?" He asked why cannot there be a law to regulate fee structure, condition of education, conditions of people who impart education as also those who receive education and safety conditions in the coaching institutes.





"I urge through you that the government should seriously have widespread deliberations with all stakeholders and bring a law to regulate coaching institutes in this country," he said.





Surjewala pointed towards commercialisation of education in the last 10 years and said everyone is shedding their responsibility. There were 2.88 lakh private schools in 2014-15 and the number increased to 3.85 lakh in 2020-21, he stated.





He pointed that a parliamentary panel has said 10 lakh posts of teachers are vacant in schools, colleges and universities. The government should have paid attention to the issues instead of promoting crony capitalism, he suggested.

During a discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded legislating a law to regulate fee structure, conditions of teachers as well as students and also their safety.