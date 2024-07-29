RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Coaching horror: MPs unite to demand inquiry
July 29, 2024  13:32
MCD sealed 3 coaching centres yesterday
Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines on Monday demanded an inquiry into the death of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, with the BJP blaming the city's AAP government for the tragic incident. BJP leader and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj blamed the AAP's "utter apathy" for the death of the students and demanded that an inquiry committee under the Home Ministry be set up to probe the incident. 

 "Criminal negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party has led to the death of these students. An inquiry should be set up on the Delhi Government which is neck deep in corruption. Why are the drains not being cleaned in Delhi?" she asked during the Zero Hour. Officials have said an absence of drainage system and safety measures, and use of basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre. 

 Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said there has been a violation in the safety codes, and demanded compensation for the families. He said that drains have to be cleaned and steps taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Tharoor demanded a comprehensive inquiry on the matter. 

 Akhilesh Yadav (SP) said that the incident is tragic and there should be thorough investigation to ascertain who is responsible for what has happened to the students.

 "In Uttar Pradesh, bulldozer is run over illegal buildings. I want to know if bulldozers will be run here also," Yadav said. The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges. PTI
