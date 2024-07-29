RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Coaching centre flood: Court sends 5 accused to jail for 14 days
July 29, 2024  22:13
Five accused arrested on Monday in connection with an incident, in which three civil service aspirants drowned at the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi, have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court. 

The five accused -- four co-owners of the coaching centre at Rajinder Nagar and the driver of a car -- were produced in the court, which sent them to judicial custody till August 12. 

The driver of a sports utility vehicle that drove through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement, was among the five arrested. 

His counsel told the court that his client had no intention or knowledge of causing death and sought his immediate release on bail. 

However, the plea was denied by the court. -- PTI
