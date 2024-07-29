Coaching centre deaths: PIL seeks high-level probe





The plea also sought directions for an investigation into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officers who allegedly failed to act on a complaint received on June 26, 2024.





The petitioner is Kutumb, an NGO through its trustee, Jitender Singh, represented by advocate Rudhra Vikram Singh. The plea also sought direction to constitute district-level committees in each district of Delhi to investigate and address illegal commercial construction.





"Submit an action-taken report concerning the Mukherjee Nagar incident as previously ordered by the court. Formation of a committee to investigate coaching institutes operating illegally or not adhering to standard norms," the plea stated.





According to the plea, the prayers collectively aim to address systemic issues in regulatory enforcement and ensure accountability in cases of illegal construction and non-compliance by educational institutions.





The plea further submitted that due to the huge corruption involved in the departments of the respondents, many people have lost their lives over the years and Delhi has faced many terrible and scary incidents in the past few years.





In a recent incident that happened in a coaching institute situated in Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi, three young UPSC aspirants lost their lives and many others are struggling between life and death due to the negligence of the respondents.





Unfortunately, this was not the first incident in the national capital but many such unfortunate events have taken place in Delhi in the past few years. The respondents have never taken any preventive measures to avoid such scary incidents, the plea said.

