Classroom row: 24 Delhi engineers served notices
July 29, 2024  23:59
Twenty-four public works department engineers have been served show cause notices by the vigilance directorate over alleged violations and irregularities related to construction of Delhi government school classrooms, officials said on Monday. 

Notices were served to each of the engineers by the Directorate of Vigilance on July 26 and they were given 14 days to submit their replies, the officials said. 

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party said the Delhi government's vigilance department is also conducting a "thorough investigation and we await the findings". 

"It is essential to note that the AAP government has always prioritised quality education and infrastructure for Delhi's students. If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken against those responsible. We remain committed to ensuring that public funds are used effectively and efficiently for the benefit of the people," it said.

In 2016, the public works department had highlighted that due to building byelaws and scarcity of space for offset of services, around 119 classrooms could not be constructed in various schools. -- PTI
