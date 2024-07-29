RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chennai court extends TN ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand
July 29, 2024  18:41
V Senthil Balaji/File image
V Senthil Balaji/File image
A sessions court in Chennai on Monday extended former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till July 30. 

He was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case.

Principal sessions judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till July 30.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. -- PTI
