Chennai court extends TN ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand





He was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case.





Principal sessions judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till July 30.





Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. -- PTI

A sessions court in Chennai on Monday extended former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till July 30.