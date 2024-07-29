BSE Sensex top gainers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 23.12 points or 0.03 percent at 81,355.84 -- its all-time closing high -- with 16 of its components advancing and 14 ending lower.





From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro rose the most by 2.77 percent after it announced bagging new large orders worth Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.





UltraTech Cement, which announced the acquisition of 32.72 percent stake in India Cements from promoters and their associates for Rs 3,954 crore, closed up 1.42 percent.





India Cements closed lower by 0.65 percent. Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma were among the biggest gainers.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit intra-day record high levels before closing almost flat on Monday due to profit-taking in FMCG and IT shares by cautious investors ahead of the key US Fed interest rate decision later this week.