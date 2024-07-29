Basements of 13 coaching classes in Delhi sealed





The MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh on Sunday for violating building bye-laws amid protests by students. Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed strict action against coaching centres operating illegally in basements.





Three students died after the basement of the building housing a centre for coaching IAS aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following rains. The students complained that biometric access was mandated to enter libraries, which were located mostly in basements.





"What happened on July 27 was that the biometric got blocked, because of which students got trapped inside when the basement was being flooded with water. This tragedy could have been averted," Manish Kumar, a student, said while speaking to ANI on Monday.





Manish further said that alternatives to biometrics need to be ensured so that another such tragedy can be averted.





Another student, Punit Singh, complained that there is no way to rescue the occupants of the buildings housing the institutes in case of any emergencies.





"The entry and exits of most of the buildings here need biometric access. In case of an emergency or unforeseen incident, there is no balcony in the entire building, and there is no way to rescue any occupants of a building in case of a fire. We will not be able to escape and no one will be able to enter the building without a biometric," Punit Singh said.





"Who will be held accountable for our lives and safety? Access to 70-75 per cent of libraries in the region is controlled by biometrics and the libraries are located in basements," he added.





The student protests continued in the early hours of Monday also in Karol Bagh, raising various demands, including action against coaching centres and owners running libraries in basements, a rent regulation bill or code of rent regulation to control irrational rent and brokerage, and an insurance cover or grievance redressal mechanism for students.





They have also demanded that the government take steps to avoid waterlogging or electrocution in the area during rain.





The Delhi Police have arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre in connection with the incident. They have been booked for culpable homicide, among other charges. -- ANI

After the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated action against coaching centres violating building bye-laws, the owners of the institutes asked students using the basement libraries to vacate on Monday.