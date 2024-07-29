Army jawan among three held for murder in Punjab's Hoshiarpur





The accused were identified as Kanish Kumar from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jaswinder Singh, alias Monu, and army jawan Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, both from Daffar village, they said.





Senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said the incident occurred on Friday last week, when three masked men riding a motorbike intercepted Kulvir Singh and Satwinder Singh while they were on their way to Bajwa village.





The trio attacked Kulvir and Satwinder, leaving both of them seriously injured.





They were rushed to a hospital where Kulvir succumbed to his injuries, Lamba said.





Police investigation revealed that Satwinder had an old enmity with Dubai-based Pinder in the village of Kabirpur.





Kanish had met Pinder when he visited Dubai a while ago and hatched a plot to kill Satwinder, the police said.





Police recovered a motorbike and two sharp-edged weapons used in the crime from the accused, they said. -- PTI

Three persons, including an army jawan, were arrested for allegedly killing a man in Hoshiarpur, the police said on Monday.