RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Actor Nayanthara posts cryptic message amid criticism over health advice
July 29, 2024  22:17
image
South superstar Nayanthara has drawn flak on social media with hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips calling her out for her claims about the health benefits of hibiscus tea.

Phillips, who is popularly known as The Liver Doc on social media, had earlier called out actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. 

In her now deleted post, Nayanthara shared, "Hibiscus tea is great for the monsoon season as it is rich in vitamins and keeps our immune system in equilibrium. It has antibacterial effects that protects from seasonal infection/ illness. P.S. anyone who needs the recipe can check with @munmun.ganeriwal. Stay healthy. Stay happy." 

Philips called her out and wrote, "If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven." 

When the actor deleted her post, he noted that there was no apology from Nayanthara. 

"Post deleted. But no apology. No accountability. Like a surgical strike on public health. Need laws to curb this kind of behavior from celebrities community and empower and support registered medical practitioners (non-Ayush) to provide evidence-based scientific education to improve informed public health choices." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths, kin awarded Rs 10 lakh
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths, kin awarded Rs 10 lakh

While Lok Sabha members across party lines demanded an inquiry, hundreds of students continued their protests near Rau's IAS Study Circle in the west Delhi locality where the horror unfolded Saturday night, killing the three students...

'Deleted' match behind, Sen focuses on Christie challenge
'Deleted' match behind, Sen focuses on Christie challenge

Asked if the cancellation of the first match's result had any impact on him, Sen said, "I just took it as a practice match; now it is time for me to just focus on one match at a time. I will rest, recover and try to be at my best against...

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 30, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 30, 2024

Manu Bhaker and partner Sarabjot Singh will compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal play-off match on Tuesday.

Unable to digest TN police firing on Sterlite protestors: HC
Unable to digest TN police firing on Sterlite protestors: HC

The bench said when the people were running, the police chased them and opened fire.

I have played my last match in India jersey: Bopanna
I have played my last match in India jersey: Bopanna

'Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I'm extremely proud of that.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances