Actor Nayanthara posts cryptic message amid criticism over health advice





Phillips, who is popularly known as The Liver Doc on social media, had earlier called out actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting hydrogen peroxide nebulisation.





In her now deleted post, Nayanthara shared, "Hibiscus tea is great for the monsoon season as it is rich in vitamins and keeps our immune system in equilibrium. It has antibacterial effects that protects from seasonal infection/ illness. P.S. anyone who needs the recipe can check with @munmun.ganeriwal. Stay healthy. Stay happy."





Philips called her out and wrote, "If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven."





When the actor deleted her post, he noted that there was no apology from Nayanthara.





"Post deleted. But no apology. No accountability. Like a surgical strike on public health. Need laws to curb this kind of behavior from celebrities community and empower and support registered medical practitioners (non-Ayush) to provide evidence-based scientific education to improve informed public health choices." -- PTI

