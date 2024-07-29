6 men killed Abhimanyu, 6 men control India: Rahul





"'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed -- that too in the form of a Lotus. Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India -- the youth, farmers, women, small and mediums businesses...





"Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control today too -- Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani."





After Speaker Om Birla's intervention, he says, "If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani and Adani, and take just 3 names."

LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, says, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' -- which means 'Lotus formation'.