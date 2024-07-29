RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 men killed Abhimanyu, 6 men control India: Rahul
July 29, 2024  14:52
image
LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, says, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' -- which means 'Lotus formation'. 

"'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed -- that too in the form of a Lotus. Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India -- the youth, farmers, women, small and mediums businesses...

"Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control today too -- Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani." 

 After Speaker Om Birla's intervention, he says, "If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani and Adani, and take just 3 names."


 "My expectation was that this Budget would weaken the power of this 'Chakravyuh', that this Budget would help the farmers of this country, would help the youth of this country, would help the labourers, small business of this country.

"But what I have seen is that the sole aim of this Budget is to strengthen this framework -- framework of monopoly business, of a political monopoly that destroys the democratic structure and of deep state and the agencies. The result of this has been - those who gave employment to India, small and medium businesses, were attacked through demonetisation, GST and tax terrorism..."

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Don't Malaika And Rahul Make A Stunning Couple?
Don't Malaika And Rahul Make A Stunning Couple?

They gave the audience a masterclass in wearing black.

Basement deaths: Bulldozer action in Delhi, heads roll in MCD
Basement deaths: Bulldozer action in Delhi, heads roll in MCD

Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students were killed on Saturday after its basement was flooded due to rain, has already been sealed by police.

Games: Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final
Games: Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final

Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition.

South Korean Ban wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold
South Korean Ban wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold

The silver is Huang's second medal of the Games having combined with Sheng Lihao to win the mixed team gold on Saturday.

Sonakshi Is A Blushing Beauty In Pink
Sonakshi Is A Blushing Beauty In Pink

She's all the inspiration you need on spotting the happy colour.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances