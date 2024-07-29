6 men killed Abhimanyu, 6 men control India: Rahul





"'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed -- that too in the form of a Lotus. Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India -- the youth, farmers, women, small and mediums businesses...





"Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control today too -- Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani."





After Speaker Om Birla's intervention, he says, "If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani and Adani, and take just 3 names."







"My expectation was that this Budget would weaken the power of this 'Chakravyuh', that this Budget would help the farmers of this country, would help the youth of this country, would help the labourers, small business of this country.

"But what I have seen is that the sole aim of this Budget is to strengthen this framework -- framework of monopoly business, of a political monopoly that destroys the democratic structure and of deep state and the agencies. The result of this has been - those who gave employment to India, small and medium businesses, were attacked through demonetisation, GST and tax terrorism..."





LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, says, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' -- which means 'Lotus formation'.