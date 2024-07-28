WB CM's 'insult' at NITI Aayog doesn't suit democratic norms: Raut

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thacekray leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the 'insult' of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi a day earlier was not good for democracy.





States have several issues which need to be addressed and muting the microphone of a chief minister doesn't suit democratic norms, Raut told reporters.





Banerjee on Saturday walked out of a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming she was unfairly stopped midway through her speech, a charge denied by the government asserting that her speaking time was over.





Banerjee, the only opposition leader to attend the meeting, alleged her microphone was switched off after five minutes of her speech while other chief ministers, including from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Assam and Chhattisgarh, were allowed to speak for a longer duration.





"The money which is distributed by the Centre belongs to the people of India. It is collected as various taxes. What did Maharashtra get.. Our chief minister came back empty handed," Raut said in a swipe at the ruling alliance under Eknath Shinde.





Asked about Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Sharad Pawar's externment comment about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut claimed cases were dropped after the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance came to power. -- PTI

