RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TN BSP chief's murder: 3 more arrested
July 28, 2024  17:25
image
Three more persons have been arrested in connection with Bahujan Samaj Party leader K Armstrong's killing, police said on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as 21-year-old N Vijayakumar, V Mukilan (32) and N Vignesh, aged 27 years, police said.

They were produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded to 15 days custody.

The latest arrest takes the number of persons under police custody in the high-profile murder case to 20.

K Thiruvengadam, an accused in the case, was shot dead here on July 14 by police.

Following his arrest, Thiruvengadam was taken to a spot in Chennai, as part of the investigation to recover weapons.

A key accused in the case, he allegedly opened fire at police personnel and attempted to flee from their custody.

Police had said that in an act of self-defence they fired at him and he was dead.

On July 5, Armstrong, the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party was hacked to death here by a gang and the murder led to widespread outrage. 

Opposition parties, including the AIADMK, alleged there has been a deterioration of law and order in the state.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had batted for a CBI investigation into the Armstrong murder case.

BSP supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, among many other leaders, had also made a similar plea.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Sri Lanka stun India to win women's T20 Asia Cup
In Pictures - Sri Lanka stun India to win women's T20 Asia Cup

Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama smashed half-centuries as Sri Lanka stunned India by eight wickets in the final.

Olympics TT: Akula, Manika advance; Kamal makes shock exit
Olympics TT: Akula, Manika advance; Kamal makes shock exit

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal made a shock exit from the Paris Olympics men's singles competition.

Olympics: Shooters Ramita, Arjun qualify for finals
Olympics: Shooters Ramita, Arjun qualify for finals

Ramita Jindal gave a strong display of marksmanship to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final in fifth place at the Paris Olympics.

Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win
Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics pre-quarterfinals with a tenacious victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in Paris on Sunday.

'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker
'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker

Took me a long time to get over Tokyo, feels surreal right now: Manu Bhaker

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances