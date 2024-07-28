TN BSP chief's murder: 3 more arrested

Three more persons have been arrested in connection with Bahujan Samaj Party leader K Armstrong's killing, police said on Sunday.





The arrested were identified as 21-year-old N Vijayakumar, V Mukilan (32) and N Vignesh, aged 27 years, police said.





They were produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded to 15 days custody.





The latest arrest takes the number of persons under police custody in the high-profile murder case to 20.





K Thiruvengadam, an accused in the case, was shot dead here on July 14 by police.





Following his arrest, Thiruvengadam was taken to a spot in Chennai, as part of the investigation to recover weapons.





A key accused in the case, he allegedly opened fire at police personnel and attempted to flee from their custody.





Police had said that in an act of self-defence they fired at him and he was dead.





On July 5, Armstrong, the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party was hacked to death here by a gang and the murder led to widespread outrage.





Opposition parties, including the AIADMK, alleged there has been a deterioration of law and order in the state.





AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had batted for a CBI investigation into the Armstrong murder case.





BSP supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, among many other leaders, had also made a similar plea. -- PTI

