RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Search op ends at flooded Delhi coaching centre
July 28, 2024  10:30
image
After seven hours of rescue efforts, the NDRF has ended its search at the coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area where three civil services aspirants died last night when the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rains, officials said on Sunday.
   
Students held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre over the deaths in the basement, which according to preliminary probe houses a library.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said, "NDRF's search operation has ended and three bodies have been recovered. NDRF's rescue operation went on for around  seven hours."
 
Police is looking at CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events, the DCP said.
 
The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department.
 
Police is yet to reveal the names of the victims.
 
According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from Rau's IAS Study Circle at around 7 pm on Saturday and that that there was a possibility that some people were trapped.
 
Police said it appeared that the basement got flooded very fast due to which some people were trapped inside.
 
A fire department official said that a total of five tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water when they arrived.
 
Revenue Minister Atishi has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours on the incident.
 
"A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," Atishi posted on X on Saturday.
 
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj visited the site and blamed the AAP administration for the incident, saying the local MLA had ignored repeated appeals by locals to get the drains cleaned. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3 students die as IAS coaching centre's basement floods
3 students die as IAS coaching centre's basement floods

Students held a protest over the deaths of the civil services aspirants, raising slogans against authorities.

Olympics soccer: France struggle; Spain, Japan in last eight
Olympics soccer: France struggle; Spain, Japan in last eight

Hosts France secured a second straight victory as Kiliann Sildillia struck for a 1-0 success over Guinea, while Spain and Japan reached the quarter-finals in the second matchday of the men's Olympic soccer tournament on Saturday.

In Pictures - Preeti Pawar... from boxing ring to sketchbook
In Pictures - Preeti Pawar... from boxing ring to sketchbook

India's Preeti Pawar beat Vo by a unanimous decision at the North Paris Arena to progress to the round of 16 of the bantamweight category, where she faces Yeni Arias on Tuesday.

In Pictures - Titmus gets Australia off to a golden start in the pool
In Pictures - Titmus gets Australia off to a golden start in the pool

Ariarne Titmus got Australia's women off to a golden start by winning a race of record breakers on a rocking opening night of the Paris Olympic swimming meet at the La Defense Arena on Saturday.

In Pictures - SKY slams fifty as India thrash SL in 1st T20
In Pictures - SKY slams fifty as India thrash SL in 1st T20

Captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant half-century as India overpowered Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20 International.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances