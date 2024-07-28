RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
People paying price for unsafe construction: Rahul on coaching centre incident
July 28, 2024  15:48
image
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of three IAS aspirants due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in New Delhi, and said common people are paying the price for unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level.

The three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain, officials said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, 'The death of students preparing for competitive exams due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate. A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains.'

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

'This collapse of infrastructure is a combined failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life,' the former Congress chief said.

A safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of governments, Gandhi asserted.

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre where three students died due to flooding following heavy rains, officials said.

Police have booked them under charges of culpable homicide among others, they said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LTIMindtree chief talks about the company's growth drivers
LTIMindtree chief talks about the company's growth drivers

'We added a significant number of freshers in Q1. You will see a good number of hiring in Q2 as well.'

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Olympics TT: Akula advances, Kamal makes shock exit
Olympics TT: Akula advances, Kamal makes shock exit

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal made a shock exit from the Paris Olympics men's singles competition.

Factors that will drive the markets this week
Factors that will drive the markets this week

The US Fed interest rate decision, ongoing quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data and FII trading activity are the major triggers that will drive stock markets this week, analysts said. Investors would also track global market trends...

Olympics: Shooter Manu Bhaker creates history with bronze
Olympics: Shooter Manu Bhaker creates history with bronze

Manu Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances