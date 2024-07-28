No blame game: Delhi Mayor on coaching deaths

After three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding in a coaching centre, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday called for strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.





Three UPSC aspirants died in the basement of a popular IAS coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area yesterday after its basement was flooded with water.





"When such an unfortunate incident occurs, We should not play the blame game and take action against those responsible... and action should also be taken against coaching centres that violate norms by illegally using basements," she told ANI.





The Delhi Mayor also mentioned that according to the building completion certificate of the institute, the basement is designated for parking and storage only.





"The completion certification of this building in Rajinder Nagar was given in 2021 and it is clearly written that the basement will be used only for parking and storage," she said.





Notably, the North MCD had issued a certificate that allowed the said basement to be used for storage for parking and toilets. However, disregarding the rules, a library was established in the basement. -- ANI