RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maneka Gandhi moves court against rival's election from Sultanpur
July 28, 2024  01:15
image
Former BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has moved the Allahabad high court challenging the recent election of Samajwadi Party MP Ram Bhual Nishad from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. 

Maneka Gandhi, who lost to Nishad by a margin of 43,174 votes, filed an election petition with the court registry on Saturday. 

This petition is likely to come up for hearing before the Lucknow bench on July 30. 

In the petition, Maneka Gandhi alleged that Nishad had concealed information related to his criminal history in the affidavit submitted at the time of filing of nomination in the recent Lok Sabha election. 

It claimed that 12 criminal cases were pending against Nishad, whereas he has given information about only eight cases in his election affidavit. 

The petition claimed that Nishad had hidden information about criminal cases at Pipraich police station of Gorakhpur district and at Barhalganj police station. 

The petition urged the HC to set aside Nishad's election and declare Maneka Gandhi as the elected candidate.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 1
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 1

Manu Bhaker marched into the final of women's 10m air pistol event at the Olympics after finishing third in qualifications on Saturday.

Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win; Ponnappa-Crasto lose
Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win; Ponnappa-Crasto lose

India's Lakshya Sen got off the a rousing start at the Olympics, beating Guatemala's Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in the men's singles badminton competition on Saturday.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

2 girls die as IAS coaching centre's basement floods
2 girls die as IAS coaching centre's basement floods

Two civil services aspirants died and another was missing after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Maertens wins 400m freestyle gold for Germany
Maertens wins 400m freestyle gold for Germany

Germany's Lukas Maertens won his first Olympic gold in the men's 400 metres freestyle at the Paris Olympics on Saturday as he emerged triumphant from a final stacked with World champions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances