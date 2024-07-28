RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Inmate calls from prison, threatens to kill Rajasthan CM
July 28, 2024  21:34
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma
A prisoner from Dausa jail allegedly made a call to the police control room and threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, an officer said on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police (Jaipur Range) Anil Tank said the call was made by a prisoner jailed in a rape case had called Jaipur Police Control Room late Saturday night.

He said police traced the location of the phone number to Dausa Jail and took the inmate into custody for questioning.

He said they are investigating how the prisoner got access to mobile phone. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Coaching centre flood victims were JNU, DU students
Coaching centre flood victims were JNU, DU students

Of the three civil service aspirants who drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre, one each was a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics
Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics

He will next face Le Duc Phat of Vietnam on Wednesday in the second and final group match.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: What the FIR says
Delhi coaching centre deaths: What the FIR says

The Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) and formed multiple teams to probe the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident which killed three IAS aspirants, officials said on Sunday.

'A tale of two talents': Rana and Bhaker's partnership
'A tale of two talents': Rana and Bhaker's partnership

Jaspal Rana's obsession with shooting behind Manu's Olympic success

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances