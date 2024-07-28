Inmate calls from prison, threatens to kill Rajasthan CM

A prisoner from Dausa jail allegedly made a call to the police control room and threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, an officer said on Sunday.





Inspector General of Police (Jaipur Range) Anil Tank said the call was made by a prisoner jailed in a rape case had called Jaipur Police Control Room late Saturday night.





He said police traced the location of the phone number to Dausa Jail and took the inmate into custody for questioning.





He said they are investigating how the prisoner got access to mobile phone. -- PTI