Haryana: Kanwariya killed after truck comes in contact with wire

A kanwariya was killed and 13 more suffered burn injuries after their canter-truck came in contact with a overhead electricity wire in Faridabad in Haryana on Sunday, police said.





The victims -- all kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) -- were going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand as part of the kawar yatra to collect water from the Ganga river, they said.





The incident happened in the Nawada area and they were all admitted to a hospital with burn injuries.





Nitin, 20, a resident of Tigaon, was referred to another hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. -- PTI

