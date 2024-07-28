Delhi mayor orders action against coaching centres

After three civil services aspirants died on Saturday when the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rains, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered action against such coaching centres across Delhi .





"All such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately. Immediate enquiry to conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy," Oberoi said in a direction to MCD Commissioner.





"If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them, under intimation to the undersigned," she aded.





Meanwhile, Students held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre over the deaths in the basement, which according to preliminary probe houses a library.





The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department.