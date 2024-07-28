RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi coaching showed basement as store room
July 28, 2024  15:07
image
The basement of the coaching Institute in Old Rajendra Nagar where three civil services aspirants died by rain-induced flooding was functioning illegally as a library, officials said on Sunday.

Rao's IAS Study Circle, the coaching institute, had falsely shown that the basement was being used for parking and as a store room, as per the building plan and No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the fire department.

The three-storey coaching centre had its building plan approved by the concerned MCD department in 2021.

"In the building completion certificate of the institute, it is clearly written that it can only be used for parking and storage in the basement. It means that the library was running illegally in the basement," an MCD official said.

The three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar, after taking charge in June, has suspended several officers from the corporation's building department.

Last week, three officers of the department were suspended at the zone where the coaching centre is located.

There was immediate reaction from the commissioner on the reason behind the suspension.

The coaching institute made a similar disclosure to the fire department about the basement, thus also violating its norms, according to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg.

Garg said, "The building has fire NOC, but in the NOC they had shown the basement as a store room. The management of the institute was using the same room as a classroom or library which is a violation of the NOC."

He further said that there was no option to de-water the basement.

Locals complained that there are several other coaching institutions in the area which operate from the basement.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has issued directions to take strict action coaching institutes found flouting the building bye-laws and ascertain if any MCD officer is responsible for the incident.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation, which was also conducted by the NDRF, police and fire department.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympics Badminton: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener
Olympics Badminton: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener

P V Sindhu registered a straight games victory over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles group stage match, in Paris, on Sunday.

Olympics: Ramita qualifies for women's 10m air rifle final
Olympics: Ramita qualifies for women's 10m air rifle final

Ramita Jindal gave a strong display of marksmanship to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final in fifth place at the Paris Olympics.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar enters singles sculls quarters
Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar enters singles sculls quarters

Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarter-finals of the men's single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

58-year-old Zeng exits Olympics but not table tennis
58-year-old Zeng exits Olympics but not table tennis

Zeng Zhiying, the 58-year-old who made her Olympic debut in Paris representing Chile, was beaten 4-1 by 46-year-old Lebanese player Mariana Sahakian.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances